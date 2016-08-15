TransLink, B.C. Transit and B.C. Ferries drop mask requirements
Masks will still be mandatory on HandyDART
Masks will no longer be required on B.C. Ferries and most TransLink and B.C. Transit services as of Friday.
TransLink said the move is in line with the provincial health officer's decision to repeal the public health order requiring masks in public spaces.
Masks will still be mandatory on HandyDART as many passengers use the door-to-door public transport service to travel to and from medical appointments.
Customers and staff are welcome to continue wearing masks onboard transit and at stations, as they see fit, TransLink said.
WATCH | Dr. Bonnie Henry says it's important for 'everyone to move at their own pace':
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, during a live news briefing Thursday announcing the changes, she, herself, will continue to wear a mask on public transit.
She said it's important to respect the decisions of people who choose to do so or who want to maintain a physical distance due to their own unique circumstances, such as being immunocompromised.
In Ontario, the Toronto Transit Commission will require face coverings on all Toronto transit buses, subway trains, streetcars and stations until "at least" April 27, spokesperson Stuart Green said Wednesday in a tweet.
The TTC did not offer any further comment about its future plans for face covering requirements.
– With files from Trevor Dunn and The Canadian Press
