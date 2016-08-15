TransLink, B.C. Transit and B.C. Ferries drop mask requirements

Masks will no longer be required on B.C. Ferries and most TransLink and B.C. Transit services as of Friday.

TransLink said the move is in line with the provincial health officer's decision to repeal the public health order requiring masks in public spaces.

Masks will still be mandatory on HandyDART as many passengers use the door-to-door public transport service to travel to and from medical appointments.

Customers and staff are welcome to continue wearing masks onboard transit and at stations, as they see fit, TransLink said.

WATCH | Dr. Bonnie Henry says it's important for 'everyone to move at their own pace':

Dropping mask mandate will make some people ‘very uncomfortable,’ acknowledges B.C.’s top doctor Duration 0:52 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted some people may be uncomfortable with the province dropping its indoor mask mandate, but said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions is grounded in science and data. 0:52

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, during a live news briefing Thursday announcing the changes, she, herself, will continue to wear a mask on public transit.

SkyTrain fare gates are pictured in downtown Vancouver on April 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

She said it's important to respect the decisions of people who choose to do so or who want to maintain a physical distance due to their own unique circumstances, such as being immunocompromised.

In Ontario, the Toronto Transit Commission will require face coverings on all Toronto transit buses, subway trains, streetcars and stations until "at least" April 27, spokesperson Stuart Green said Wednesday in a tweet.

The TTC did not offer any further comment about its future plans for face covering requirements.