Representatives from Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) and the union representing thousands of transit workers are meeting for a final attempt at negotiating a labour deal this morning, in an effort to settle a weeks-long job dispute and avoid a three-day shutdown of most of Metro Vancouver's bus system.

Negotiators from Unifor and CMBC, which operates buses on behalf of TransLink, are meeting at the Westin Bayshore hotel in downtown Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT. Unifor representatives are set to address the media at 11:30 a.m. PT to provide reporters with an update on bargaining.

Unionized transit workers have pledged to walk off the job on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday if a deal is not reached by midnight.

The strike would mean a shutdown of almost the entire bus system in the region, and leave about 350,000 passengers scrambling for other forms of transportation.

Transit staff first launched job action on Nov. 1, beginning with overtime bans for staff. That ban has led to more than 100 cancelled SeaBus sailings and countless delays for buses.

There is no overtime ban in effect Tuesday and the SeaBus is running normally.

The key issues at the heart of the union's dispute with the bus company were wages and working conditions. Unifor has complained the latest offer isn't comparable to salaries in other major cities, but TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said the last wage offer made to the union is based on market conditions.

Unifor's western regional director Gavin McGarrigle said the union is prepared to compromise and its members don't expect to earn the wages paid to workers doing the same jobs in Toronto, but they would like to start narrowing the gap.

Unifor's national president, Jerry Dias, will join the negotiations Tuesday.