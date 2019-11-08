Transit job action day 8: Here are the cancellations you need to know about

Metro Vancouver transit workers are entering the eighth day of regionwide job action over wages and working conditions, continuing an overtime ban that has so far resulted in dozens of cancelled SeaBus sailings and growing disruption to bus services.

Here's what you need to know for Friday:

SeaBus cancellations

Another 16 SeaBus sailings have been scrapped on Friday. The cancellations are linked to an overtime ban affecting Unifor maintenance staff employed by Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates most of Metro Vancouver's bus services on behalf of TransLink.

According to TransLink, dropped sailings include:

The 6:17 a.m., 6:47 a.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:47 p.m., 7:17 p.m., 7:47 p.m., 8:17 p.m., and 8:47 p.m. sailings from Lonsdale Quay.

The 6:31 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:01 p.m., 7:31 p.m., 8:01 p.m., 8:31 p.m., 9:01 p.m. sailings from Waterfront Station.

More than 75 SeaBus sailings have been cancelled since job action began.

Bus service

TransLink has more than 200 service alerts in effect Friday morning, announcing a slough of delays and disruptions to bus service across the region. Several trips have been cancelled, which means buses will be picking up and dropping off passengers more infrequently. Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam are most affected.

TransLink has not said whether the cancellations are linked to the job action, though Gavin McGarrigle, western regional director of Unifor, said the disruptions are due to workers' refusal to work overtime, which has led to a lack of buses available.

Find your bus route and information on cancelled trips here.

Good morning, everyone! SeaBus will have 16 sailing cancellations this morning and afternoon. Please sign-up for Transit Alerts at <a href="https://t.co/8mM2JFOsQC">https://t.co/8mM2JFOsQC</a> or follow <a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> on Twitter.^RR<br> <br>✔ SkyTrain (incl. Canada Line) <br>✔ bus <br>⚠ SeaBus <br>✔ West Coast Express<br>✔ HandyDART —@TransLink

SkyTrain and other services

SkyTrain, West Coast Express, HandyDART, West Vancouver Blue Bus and other contracted services have not been affected by the job action to date. They are not expected to be affected Friday.