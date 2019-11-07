Job action rolls into day 7 with 16 more SeaBus crossings cancelled

Bus drivers across Metro Vancouver could soon refuse overtime, their union has warned, ramping up the impact of ongoing job action by transit workers.

Meantime, SeaBus service connecting Vancouver and the North Shore is taking another hit Thursday, with 16 more sailings cancelled throughout the day.

Afternoon rush hour will be most affected, with just two of those cancelled sailings affecting the morning commute.

Altogether, more than 60 SeaBus sailings have been cancelled since job action began Friday. The cancellations are linked to an overtime ban by Unifor maintenance staff employed by Coast Mountain Bus Company, which manages transit across Metro Vancouver on behalf of TransLink.

Unifor warns the overtime ban could soon be extended to bus drivers and SeaBus operators in a move that lead negotiator Gavin McGarrigle estimates could reduce service by as much as 15 per cent.

Advocates and mayors across the region have warned bus cancellations would affect the region's most vulnerable, like those who don't have access to any other form of transportation or those who depend on public transit for health care.

Students brace for potential bus cancellations

Students at Simon Fraser University (SFU) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) are also concerned about commuting to campus in the event of bus cancellations.

SFU said its campuses in Vancouver and Surrey should still be accessible by SkyTrain in the event of bus cancellations, but students would need to consider alternative forms of transportation to get to the Burnaby Mountain campus, which is largely dependent on bus service.

"Given the location and volume of students, faculty and staff that commute to and from Burnaby Mountain every day, the university does not have the financial, labour or vehicle resources to shuttle people to and from SkyTrain stations near Burnaby Mountain," read an emailed statement from SFU.

Passengers board a bus in Vancouver on Nov. 1. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The statement added SFU has contingency plans in place, "in the event that we need to increase parking and pick-up/drop-off locations on Burnaby campus to accommodate an increase in vehicle traffic."

Students concerned about getting to UBC's Point Grey campus, which also depends heavily on bus service, have gone online to arrange carpooling. Lengthy threads on Reddit are filled with students looking for classmates with cars, offering gas money or tutoring in exchange for a ride to class.

"We're referring students to communicate with UBC, with faculty members, to be able to get information about how they can mitigate any challenges they might face if they aren't able to get to class and need a concession to be made," said Cristina Ilnitchi, speaking for the student union at the school.

About 5,000 Unifor members launched job action Nov. 1, to back demands for improved wages, benefits and working conditions.

Talks broke off last Thursday. No new negotiations are scheduled and B.C. Premier John Horgan says there's no role for the province to play at this point.