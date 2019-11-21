What Metro Vancouver commuters need to know on day 21 of job action

Bus passengers in Metro Vancouver can expect yet another day of slower service as transit workers across the region head into the 21st day of job action, with major cancellations looming for next week.

There is no overtime ban for bus drivers on Thursday, but TransLink said commuters should still be prepared for fewer buses on the roads. A weeks-long ban on maintenance workers' overtime has dwindled the operator's supply of buses fit for the road.

SeaBus service between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore is expected to run normally Thursday, with no cancellations announced.

Passengers are advised to check TransLink's transit alerts for any disruptions or changes in service.

Full shutdown next step, union says

On Wednesday, the union representing almost 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit employees announced a three-day shutdown of bus service next week unless a deal can be reached with Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

Unifor spokesman Gavin McGarrigle said the employees will not show up for work next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Bus drivers, SeaBus operators and mechanics launched limited strike action Nov. 1 starting with an overtime ban by mechanics, but that was expanded to add bus drivers when talks broke off last week.

The overtime ban for drivers applies to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, including Friday, Nov. 22.

McGarrigle said while the dispute is having a significant impact on passengers, the blame lies with TransLink as workers fight for a better contract for themselves and a less crowded transit system for those who depend on it.

CMBC called for a mediator last week as talks collapsed, but Unifor argued the company is not serious about moving forward so a third party's involvement won't help with the issues in dispute, which include wages, benefits and working conditions.

The company said Wednesday that it has delivered on the union's demands for better working conditions and guaranteed rest times for transit operators, and has offered wages "in excess of public sector settlements" in B.C.