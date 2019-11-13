The union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers is heading back to the bargaining table as regionwide job action enters day 13.

Unifor lead negotiator Gavin McGarrigle said Tuesday the union had asked the employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, to resume negotiations Wednesday. The meeting will be the first between both sides of the dispute since talks broke off on Oct. 31.

McGarrigle also announced that all drivers will refuse overtime Friday if an agreement can't be reached, affecting 10 to 15 per cent of Metro Vancouver's bus service.

He said the overtime ban for drivers will only take effect on Friday, for now, but he added that action would expand if a deal isn't reached.

Dozens of bus routes experienced delays during Wednesday morning rush hour, as has been the case since the job action started.

An overtime ban by maintenance workers began Nov. 1 and has also caused more than 100 cancellations on the SeaBus, which connects Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Ten more SeaBus sailings have been cancelled on Wednesday afternoon and evening:

The 4:10 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:32 p.m., and 8:47 p.m. sailings from Lonsdale Quay.

The 4:25 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:46 p.m., and 9:01 p.m. sailings from Waterfront.

Unifor, which represents 5,000 transit workers in the region, is seeking better wages, benefits and working conditions.