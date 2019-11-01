Delays expected for bus, SeaBus service as Metro Vancouver transit strike begins

Transit users who take the bus or SeaBus in Metro Vancouver should brace for some form of delay Friday as transit operators across the region begin the first phase of a strike.

Maintenance workers, like technicians and skilled trades workers, are refusing overtime as of 8 a.m. PT. TransLink said there will be bus and SeaBus cancellations throughout the day without the staff working overtime.

Service most of the morning is expected to run fairly normally, but the company said cancellations and disruptions will come as the day goes on.

Transit operators, like bus drivers, are also refusing to wear their Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) uniforms in order to draw attention to their cause. The company operates bus and SeaBus service on behalf of TransLink, the region's transit authority.

People wait for a SeaBus at Waterfront Station in Vancouver on Oct. 29. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Customers are advised to monitor the CMBC communication lines for the latest information on delays, including TransLink's Twitter feed and its service alerts.

The following services should be unaffected and running normally on Friday:

SkyTrain

Canada Line

West Coast Express

HandyDART

West Vancouver Blue Bus

Other contracted services

The union representing 5,000 bus drivers said contract talks broke down around noon Thursday, setting the stage for the first phase of strike action. Unifor had previously set a deadline of midnight Thursday.

CMBC president Mike McDaniel issued a last-ditch statement Friday morning, urging the union to come back to the bargaining table.

"Our negotiators have repeatedly asked union representatives to participate in third-party mediation to help resolve the current situation, but they have refused to take part," McDaniel wrote.

A SeaBus crosses the Burrard Inlet on Oct. 29. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The union served strike notice this week after voting 99 per cent in favour of strike action. Wages, benefits and working conditions are key issues in the ongoing contract dispute.

The SeaBus connects downtown Vancouver with the North Shore across the Burrard Inlet. Regulations state specific engineers must be on board and the union said current routes are only supported by overtime.

Without the engineers working normalized extra hours, SeaBus sailings will have to be cancelled.

TransLink said the SeaBus will have fewer sailings Friday and over the weekend, running on 15-minute intervals during afternoon peak hours rather than 10-minute intervals.

"As the days go on, you're going to see more and more routes that are going to be impacted in terms of frequency, potentially cancellations. Every day this goes on, more and more service is going to be affected," Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director, told CBC's The Early Edition on Friday.

Metro Vancouver has not seen a full-scale transit strike in nearly two decades. A four-month walkout in 2001 crippled commutes for hundreds of thousands of people. In the end, the provincial government ended the strike with a bill forcing service to resume.

Transit ridership reached an all-time high in 2018, according to data released in April. TransLink said the number of boardings increased more than seven per cent across the system that year — the largest-ever annual increase in transit use.