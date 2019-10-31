No uniforms, no overtime: Union explains how transit strike will begin in Metro Vancouver

A transit strike in Metro Vancouver would begin Friday with drivers refusing to wear their uniforms behind the wheel, according to the union representing transit staff across the region.

Unifor said transit operators will implement the uniform ban as their first phase of the strike, should a tentative agreement not be reached by 8 a.m. Friday.

There will also be an overtime ban by maintenance workers. A statement said the refusal to work extra hours will gradually increase pressure on the transit system.

"The system has normalized overtime, so without it, the turnaround for repairs and other maintenance will build up quickly," wrote Mike Smith, President of Unifor Local 2200 representing maintenance and Seabus workers.

"We trust that TransLink will not put unsafe vehicles back on the road, so it is a question of fewer vehicles available in the system."

The union, representing bus drivers and other transit staff, issued strike notice this week for the first time in 18 years.

It is demanding that the Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates the service on behalf of TransLink, address workers' concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions.

Unifor pledged to pursue job action in a way that has a minimal impact on the public while putting maximum pressure on the company, such as work-to-rule or rolling strikes.

But if it comes to a full shutdown, experts say the labour dispute could have significant consequences for an urban area that relies heavily on transit.

"If we do have a serious disruption that lasts an extended period, it's going to set back the progress that has happened to shift people to more sustainable urban mobility options here in Vancouver,'' said Anthony Perl, professor of urban studies and political science at Simon Fraser University.

Public transit plays an increasingly important role in the regional transportation network as the population grows and the space for new roads and infrastructure doesn't, he said.

In April, TransLink released data showing ridership reached an all-time high in 2018. The number of boardings increased more than seven per cent across the system, representing the largest ever annual increase in transit use.