Mediator appointed in long-running B.C. bus driver strike

B.C.'s labour minister has appointed a mediator in an attempt to end a strike that has stalled most bus service in the Sea-to-Sky region for more than 17 weeks.

Vince Ready will serve as special mediator between Unifor, which represents B.C. Transit drivers in the region, and employer PW Transit, which is contracted to provide bus service, the province announced Tuesday.

"Ready is a highly regarded mediator among the labour, business and public-sector communities and I am confident he will do everything he can to help end this labour dispute. The residents of Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish have gone without their needed transit services for too long," Labour Minister Harry Bains said in a written statement.

Striking drivers are seeking wage parity with counterparts in Metro Vancouver. The job action has kept B.C. Transit buses off the roads of Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton since Jan. 29, though HandyDarts continue to operate.

On Monday, Unifor announced that drivers had voted to reject a tentative deal that would have ended the strike.

Ready will work with the two sides for up to 10 days to try to mediate a solution, and if no settlement is reached, he'll make recommendations to end the standoff, according to the province. The parties will have five days to either accept or reject the recommendations.

Unifor's western regional director Gavin McGarrigle said the union welcomed Ready's appointment.

"After two years of bargaining and failed sessions with a mediator, it's clear a more structured process is necessary," McGarrigle said in a written statement.

"We look forward to making submissions to the mediator about the high cost of living and wage disparities."