Transit strike in Fraser Valley may soon end as company accepts mediated deal

Two days after union leadership said it would recommend the deal's adoption, the company that runs bus services in the Fraser Valley says it too will agree to the deal.

First Transit, the B.C. Transit contractor that operates public transit in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope and other surrounding communities, said it has reviewed recommendations from special mediator Vince Ready. It said it will agree to those recommendations if the union membership ratifies the deal.

"We are eager for the strike to end and for service to be promptly restored for our customers in the Fraser Valley," the company's statement read.

"We thank our customers for their patience and hope to see you onboard Fraser Valley Transit very soon."

CUPE 561, on Monday, said it would recommend its members accept the deal.

A ratification vote has not yet been held. A union spokesperson said the date for the vote is not yet known.