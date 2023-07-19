Content
British Columbia

Transit strike in Fraser Valley may soon end as company accepts mediated deal

Two days after union leadership said it would recommend the deal’s adoption, the company that runs bus services in the Fraser Valley says it too will agree to the deal.

CUPE 561 is recommending union members agree to deal but ratification vote not yet held

Liam Britten · CBC News ·
A man stands by a camping chair and picket signs for a bus drivers' strike in front of a chain link fence.
After 122 days, the company and union involved in the Fraser Valley transit strike have both said they are in favour of a mediated deal to end the job action. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

First Transit, the B.C. Transit contractor that operates public transit in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope and other surrounding communities, said it has reviewed recommendations from special mediator Vince Ready. It said it will agree to those recommendations if the union membership ratifies the deal.

"We are eager for the strike to end and for service to be promptly restored for our customers in the Fraser Valley," the company's statement read.

"We thank our customers for their patience and hope to see you onboard Fraser Valley Transit very soon."

CUPE 561, on Monday, said it would recommend its members accept the deal.

A ratification vote has not yet been held. A union spokesperson said the date for the vote is not yet known.

