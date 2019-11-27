B.C. bus service shutdown averted, tentative deal reached
A tentative deal was reached between the union representing thousands of transit workers and Coast Mountain Bus Company, narrowly averting a complete suspension of bus service in Metro Vancouver.
Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company met for last-ditch negotiations on Tuesday
A tentative deal was reached between the union representing thousands of transit workers and Coast Mountain Bus Company, narrowly averting a complete suspension of bus service in Metro Vancouver.
The deal was reached just before 12:30 a.m. PT after the deadline was extended by the union.
Unionized workers had pledged to walk off the job on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday if a deal was not reached by midnight. The strike would have shut down the bus system across the region, leaving about 350,000 passengers and commuters scrambling for other forms of transportation.
Transit staff first launched job action on Nov. 1. The key issues at the heart of the dispute with the bus company were wages and working conditions.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.