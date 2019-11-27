A tentative deal was reached between the union representing thousands of transit workers and Coast Mountain Bus Company, narrowly averting a complete suspension of bus service in Metro Vancouver.

The deal was reached just before 12:30 a.m. PT after the deadline was extended by the union.

Unionized workers had pledged to walk off the job on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday if a deal was not reached by midnight. The strike would have shut down the bus system across the region, leaving about 350,000 passengers and commuters scrambling for other forms of transportation.

Transit staff first launched job action on Nov. 1. The key issues at the heart of the dispute with the bus company were wages and working conditions.

More to come.