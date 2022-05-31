Transit strike to continue in Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton as drivers reject tentative deal

Bus drivers have rejected a tentative deal that would have ended the 17-weeks-and-counting strike that has stalled most bus service in the Sea-to-Sky region.

Unifor, the drivers' union, sent a statement Monday afternoon announcing members rejected the deal during a ratification vote. It said strike action will continue.

"Members have the final say in adopting the contract that governs their working conditions," Unifor director Gavin McGarrigle said in a statement.

"Clearly the employer fell short in closing the gap that exists between transit workers doing the same job in Vancouver and the Sea-to-Sky region."

On Friday, McGarrigle said the bargaining committee unanimously recommended Unifor members vote to ratify the deal. That did not happen.

The strike has kept B.C. Transit buses off the roads of Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton since Jan. 29. HandyDarts continue to operate.

Drivers are seeking wage parity with counterparts in Metro Vancouver. The union statement said the tentative offer did not go far enough in achieving parity.

CBC has reached out to PW Transit, the drivers' employer, but did not immediately hear back.

PW Transit is contracted by B.C. Transit to run the bus system in the region.