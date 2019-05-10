Transit cop back at work after being shot at SkyTrain station
Josh Harms, 27, returned to work Tuesday, Transit Police said
Metro Vancouver transit police officer Const. Josh Harms is back on the job after being shot in January.
Harms, 27, returned to work Tuesday, Transit Police said in a statement. He will be on light duties supporting the general investigation unit.
"After several months of recovery among compassionate family, friends and coworkers, I am excited to be back at work and contributing to a safer transit system," Harms said in the statement.
"I look forward to returning to patrol as soon as possible, and would like to thank all who supported me as I navigated this complicated time in life."
Harms was shot at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey in late January. He was taken to hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries.
Daon Glasgow was named as a suspect for the shooting and a days-long manhunt unfolded to capture him.
Glasgow was charged with several offences stemming from the incident, including attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm.
