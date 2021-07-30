Transit police arrest previously convicted sex offender after alleged assault on SkyTrain worker

Transit police are recommending charges against a man who allegedly assaulted a SkyTrain attendant at Braid Station in New Westminster, B.C., earlier this week.

On Thursday, the agency announced its officers had arrested 29-year-old Howard Geddes Skelding, a convicted sex offender who was released from prison last August.

Transit police say last Sunday morning, Geddes Skelding forced his way into a SkyTrain staff room, exposed himself and assaulted a female employee before she fought him off and escaped.

Authorities recommended he be charged with four offences: sexual assault, an indecent act, forcible confinement and robbery. He has also been charged with assault with a weapon, transit police said.

"We want to praise the SkyTrain attendant for her courage," Sgt. Clint Hampton told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe while on the transit system, including transit employees."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVTPMediaRelease?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVTPMediaRelease</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TransitPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransitPolice</a> arrested a 29-year-old man following a brutal attack on a SkyTrain Attendant. We praise this employee's courage and bravery in fighting off her violent attacker. <br> <a href="https://t.co/JjFGvBbDRk">https://t.co/JjFGvBbDRk</a> <a href="https://t.co/g1eHG2s7Yv">pic.twitter.com/g1eHG2s7Yv</a> —@MVTP_Media



Geddes Skelding, who is from Surrey, B.C., was released from a Lower Mainland prison in August 2020, with the RCMP warning he was "at risk of committing offences against women."

He had been jailed for two years for several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, robbery and possession of a weapon.

A mugshot of Howard Geddes Skelding released by Surrey RCMP in 2020. (Submitted by Surrey RCMP)

"He's been the subject of multiple public warnings and is well known to police," Hampton said.

When he was released, he was placed under constant electronic monitoring and house arrest, and required a bail supervisor's permission to leave his home.

"Failure by Howard Geddes Skelding to comply will result in his immediate arrest," RCMP said in a statement at the time.





It is unclear what conditions he was under at the time of the latest incident.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 11.