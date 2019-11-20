The union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers is set to announce the next phase of job action this morning as Unifor bus drivers, SeaBus operators and mechanics enter day 20 of a labour dispute with Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

Unifor is expected to explain the next step of its job action plan at 11 a.m. The union said in a statement Tuesday the planned escalation was caused by "a failure by the employer to make new offers at the bargaining table."

TransLink said commuters should expect up to a 10 per cent drop in bus service Wednesday — similar delays to those experienced Monday — because of an overtime ban.

The ban means fewer drivers are available, which leads to fewer buses on the roads, which means passengers waiting a little longer for their bus to arrive.

Some hard-hit routes Monday included the busy 99 B-Line bus along Broadway and buses to the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University, the B.C. Institute of Technology and Capilano University.

Gavin McGarrigle of Unifor holds a news conference discussing job action in New Westminster, B.C., on Nov. 12. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

As of publishing time, the transit operator said SeaBus is expected to run normally Wednesday. Commuters are advised to check TransLink's alerts site for any disruptions to their route.

Unifor represents about 5,000 bus and SeaBus operators and mechanics who have been refusing overtime on a rotating basis after contract talks broke off. Wages are the sticking point in the dispute with CMBC, which operates bus and SeaBus services for TransLink.

SkyTrain strike vote underway

As one Metro Vancouver transit union gets set to escalate its strike action, another is taking a strike vote, adding to the potential for chaos for local commuters.

CUPE 7000 represents about 900 SkyTrain workers and announced Tuesday a strike vote is underway for its members.

A statement from CUPE said the B.C. Rapid Transit Company, which operates SkyTrain on behalf of TransLink, turned down its latest proposal for new bargaining dates, setting off the strike vote.

The union said the vote will be complete by Thursday and results will be announced shortly afterward.