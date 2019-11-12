2 sides in transit dispute to return to bargaining Wednesday

Talks between union employees and the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) are scheduled to resume Wednesday, according to Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle.

Unifor, which represents 5,000 CMBC workers, is into day 12 of job action by drivers and maintenance staff, which has resulted in bus service disruptions and the cancellations of more than 100 SeaBus sailings.

In a news release, Unifor said the job action will escalate to a one-day ban on driver overtime on Friday, Nov. 15, "if the employer cannot bring new offers to the negotiations."

Currently, only maintenance workers are refusing overtime.

"We are prepared to work very hard to reach a fair agreement and sincerely hope the company is not playing games when it asks us to return to the table," said McGarrigle.

In a statement, CMBC president Michael McDaniel said the company is "encouraged by this development."

On Monday, McDaniel told CBC that six per cent of all bus hours are operated by drivers working overtime. But McGarrigle estimates a driver overtime ban would affect 10-15 per cent of bus service in the region.

The union is seeking better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Talks between the two sides broke down on Oct. 31 and the union began limited job action on Nov. 1.