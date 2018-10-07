The shutdown of a section of the Trans Mountain pipeline Saturday — prompted by an odour complaint and discovery of a substance in a ditch — has been traced to a residential home, according to the B.C. Ministry of Environment.

The pipeline was shut down in North Surrey, as crews investigated the odour complaint and the gasoline-like substance.

The pipeline was turned off as a precautionary measure, according to a statement from Trans Mountain.

However, on Sunday evening a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment said the odour and substance have been traced to a residential home.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m. PT, Surrey Fire Service responded to a call in the area of Douglas Road and Kalmar Road in North Surrey. They found the petroleum-like product, according to assistant chief Shelley Morris.

Morris had said there was no way for fire officials to verify where the product came from and contacted Trans Mountain.

According to Morris, there is no need to evacuate any residents.