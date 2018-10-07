The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down in Surrey. B.C. while crews respond to an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch, according to a statement from Trans Mountain.

The pipeline has been turned off as a precautionary measure and the company is monitoring the situation from the air, according to the statement.

Crews and equipment are currently on the scene.

Trans Mountain said there is no risk to the public at this time.

More to come.