Indigenous drummers lead pipeline protesters on 22-km march in Victoria

Indigenous drummers in Victoria are leading a march along a 22-kilometre route Saturday to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval this week of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Hundreds of chanting demonstrators left city hall this morning and are walking down the middle of major downtown streets toward a beach north of the city., escorted by police vehicles with their lights flashing.

The march is protesting expansion of the pipeline bringing Alberta oil to the B.C. coast, running from north of Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

A Protest against the trans mountain pipeline expansion is underway down Douglas st <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TransMountainpipeline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TransMountainpipeline</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CHEK_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHEK_News</a> <a href="https://t.co/iIXiKBbmRr">pic.twitter.com/iIXiKBbmRr</a> —@LuisaAlvarez95

The marchers include Indigenous leaders, environmentalists and local politicians.

A small house is being towed behind the marchers and will be temporarily erected at Island View Beach, near Victoria International Airport, to house future pipeline protesters.

Victoria resident Eric Doherty said he's protesting the government's use of tax dollars to support the fossil fuel industry.

The federal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline and a Crown corporation has taken on the $7.4-billion expansion.