The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear five B.C.-based challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The groups fighting the project had argued a previous judicial review of the pipeline's second federal approval was unfairly denied by a single judge from the Federal Court of Appeal.

B.C. Nature, the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations and a number of youth applied to the country's top court for leave to appeal that dismissal.

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to grant the leave in a decision posted Thursday. As is custom, the court did not provide reasons for its decision.

