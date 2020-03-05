Supreme Court of Canada will not hear B.C. groups' challenges against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear five B.C.-based challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
Previous judicial review of project's approval was unfairly denied, argued First Nations, environmental groups
The groups fighting the project had argued a previous judicial review of the pipeline's second federal approval was unfairly denied by a single judge from the Federal Court of Appeal.
B.C. Nature, the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations and a number of youth applied to the country's top court for leave to appeal that dismissal.
The Supreme Court of Canada declined to grant the leave in a decision posted Thursday. As is custom, the court did not provide reasons for its decision.
