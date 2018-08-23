Burnaby loses fight to appeal Trans Mountain pipeline ruling to Supreme Court
The city aimed to appeal ruling that said Kinder Morgan isn't required to comply with bylaws
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an application by the City of Burnaby, B.C., to appeal a lower court ruling involving the city's bylaws and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
"The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs to the respondents, the Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC and the Attorney General of Alberta," said the decision posted by the top court this morning.
Burnaby asked the country's highest court last spring to consider a lower court decision that denied the West Coast city leave to appeal a ruling by the National Energy Board.
That ruling allowed Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws during construction of the pipeline expansion, which would triple the amount of diluted bitumen and other oil products moving between the Edmonton area and port facilities in Burnaby.
Controversial pipeline
The federal government approved the pipeline expansion in 2016, but the project faces significant opposition in B.C. Thousands of people have rallied in protest and the provincial government has raised concerns about the pipeline's possible environmental and economic impact.
Burnaby had appealed the NEB's decision to the Federal Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeal with costs on March 23.
With files from The Canadian Press
