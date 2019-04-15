B.C. premier set to respond to approval of Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. Premier John Horgan will address the federal approval of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in a media appearance Tuesday afternoon.

He's scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. PT, just minutes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet announced that they have given the project the go-ahead.

The expansion is designed to carry nearly a million barrels of oil from Alberta's oilpatch to the pipeline terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled against the provincial government's proposal for environmental legislation that would effectively stop the expansion project. The proposed law would have allowed the province to limit the flow of "heavy oil" into B.C., but the court said that would be in direct conflict with federal jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines.

B.C. officials have said they are appealing that court decision.