B.C. premier set to respond to approval of Trans Mountain expansion
John Horgan will speak to reporters after federal cabinet says pipeline can go ahead
B.C. Premier John Horgan will address the federal approval of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in a media appearance Tuesday afternoon.
He's scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. PT, just minutes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet announced that they have given the project the go-ahead.
The expansion is designed to carry nearly a million barrels of oil from Alberta's oilpatch to the pipeline terminal in Burnaby B.C.
Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled against the provincial government's proposal for environmental legislation that would effectively stop the expansion project. The proposed law would have allowed the province to limit the flow of "heavy oil" into B.C., but the court said that would be in direct conflict with federal jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines.
B.C. officials have said they are appealing that court decision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.