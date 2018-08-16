Supreme Court of Canada won't hear City of Burnaby's Trans Mountain pipeline appeal
The City of Burnaby had applied to the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal an NEB decision exempting Kinder Morgan from certain municipal bylaws.
Country's highest court said it wouldn't grant city leave to appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the City of Burnaby's appeal against the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, after lower courts and the National Energy Board rejected its challenge.
The city was appealing a ruling that said construction of the pipeline is not required to comply with two sections of Burnaby's bylaws on land and tree clearances as it expands the pipeline.
On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that it would not give Burnaby the leave to appeal.
The pipeline expansion will triple the amount of diluted bitumen and other oil products moving between the Edmonton area and port facilities in Burnaby.
More to come.
