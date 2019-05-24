B.C. government responds to court decision denying efforts to control Trans Mountain pipeline
Attorney General David Eby expected to comment on whether B.C. will appeal to Supreme Court of Canada
Attorney General David Eby is set to address the decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal that effectively kills British Columbia's attempt to impose environmental laws that would kill the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
The decision, handed down Friday morning, is a huge blow to the B.C.'s NDP government and likely to trigger a further appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Eby is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. PT in Vancouver.
The province's top court ruled unanimously that proposed legislation to limit the flow of "heavy oil" into B.C. would be in direct conflict with federal jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines.
The panel of five judges found that, if introduced, the amendments to B.C.'s Environmental Management Act would essentially usurp the National Energy Board's role in approving projects in the national interest.
