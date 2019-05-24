B.C. can't regulate 'heavy oil' through Trans Mountain pipeline, appeal court rules

The B.C. Court of Appeal says British Columbia does not have the right to impose environmental laws that could kill the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

In a unanimous decision released Friday, the province's top court said proposed legislation to limit the flow of increased amounts of "heavy oil" into B.C. would be in direct conflict with federal jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines.

The panel of five judges found that, if introduced, the amendments to B.C.'s Environmental Management Act would essentially usurp the National Energy Board's role in approving projects in the national interest.

More to come.