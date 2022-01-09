Fatal multi-vehicle crash leads to Trans-Canada Highway closure in B.C. Interior

A multi-vehicle collision Saturday evening on Highway 1 has led to one death and the highway being closed through Sunday, according to RCMP.

Mounties say numerous vehicles were involved in the crash between Sicamous and Salmon Arm, B.C., including tractor-trailers, a cube van, and cars.

The "chain reaction" crash started when an eastbound tractor-trailer jack-knifed and blocked all three lanes of the highway.

Six people were transported to hospital following the crash. One man died after he was pinned between his tractor-trailer and a vehicle immediately in front of him.

"Trans-Canada Highway 1 is anticipated to be closed throughout the day [on Jan. 9] while crews work to clear the roadway of the vehicles and debris," an RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

DriveBC says the highway is closed in both directions, with drivers asked to take a detour via highways 97A and 97B.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.