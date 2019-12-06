Trans Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Revelstoke after semi trucks crash

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is closed in both directions after two semi-trucks collided around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in the Albert Canyon area of Rogers Pass.

Both drivers were pinned inside their trucks and had to be pulled out by the Revelstoke Fire Department.

RCMP say both drivers were taken to hospital in Revelstoke with life-threatening injuries.

Heavy snow was falling at the time of the crash. A police collision analyst is working on the scene to try and reconstruct what happened.

DriveBC says the estimated time of reopening for Highway 1 is 2 p.m. PT.

There is an alternate route from Revelstoke to Highway 3 but it takes hours and involves a ferry which will be crowded.

Drivers on the east side of the accident can detour south at Golden.