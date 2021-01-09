Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Trans-Canada Highway closed after vehicle and train collide in Fraser Canyon north of Yale

RCMP say they are investigating a non-fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway. One of the vehicles was then hit by a train near Hell’s Gate.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP say emergency crews are on scene to deal with crash

CBC News ·
RCMP said Highway 1 is closed between Boston Bar and Hope in B.C.'s southern Interior after a crash Friday evening (RCMP photo)

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are investigating after they say a vehicle involved in non-fatal crash with another vehicle collided with a train near Hell's Gate on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Trans-Canada was closed between Hope and Boston Bar in B.C.'s southern Interior after 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Emergency crews are on scene and no detour is available according to DriveBC.

It's unclear if weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

DriveBC pinpointed the location of the incident just north of Yale in the Fraser Canyon.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now