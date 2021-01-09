Trans-Canada Highway closed after vehicle and train collide in Fraser Canyon north of Yale

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are investigating after they say a vehicle involved in non-fatal crash with another vehicle collided with a train near Hell's Gate on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Trans-Canada was closed between Hope and Boston Bar in B.C.'s southern Interior after 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Emergency crews are on scene and no detour is available according to DriveBC.

It's unclear if weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

DriveBC pinpointed the location of the incident just north of Yale in the Fraser Canyon.

UPDATE - CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - Vehicle incident just north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YaleBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YaleBC</a> has the highway closed. Crews are on scene, no detour available. Estimated time of re-opening not available. Next update at 8:30 PM, more info here: <a href="https://t.co/zpIsgsAUJZ">https://t.co/zpIsgsAUJZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/FYpRUfDCuw">pic.twitter.com/FYpRUfDCuw</a> —@DriveBC

More to come.