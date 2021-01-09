Trans-Canada Highway closed after transport truck and train collide in Fraser Canyon north of Yale

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are investigating after they say two trucks were involved in a non-fatal crash before one of the trucks collided with a train near Hell's Gate on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Trans-Canada was closed between Hope and Boston Bar in B.C.'s southern Interior Friday evening.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called at 5:10 p.m. after two transport trucks collided approximately 10 kilometres north of Yale.

Two people were taken to hospital with one in serious condition and the other in stable condition. A third person at the scene is in stable condition and did not require hospitalization.

Emergency crews are on scene and no detour is available according to DriveBC.

It's unclear if weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

DriveBC pinpointed the location of the incident just north of Yale in the Fraser Canyon.