Richmond trampoline park sued over death of Victoria father

The widow and three step-children of a Victoria man who died in a trampoline accident last January are suing Richmond's Extreme Air Park.

According to the B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim, Jason Jerome (Jay) Greenwood died after jumping into a foam pit "in a summersault like motion."

"Tragically, Mr. Greenwood died," the lawsuit says.

Greenwood's widow, Tanya Hayes, filed the lawsuit on behalf of herself and the couple's three children. The defendants include Extreme Air Park as well as an unnamed employee.

Hayes is suing for loss of love, guidance and companionship as well as loss of financial support.

Company and unnamed employee sued

According to the court documents, Hayes claims the company failed to supervise and adequately protect Greenwood, failed to provide proper instruction and failed to provide adequate spotting around the foam pit.

The lawsuit also claims the company failed to ensure there was enough foam in the foam pit, failed to ensure the net at the bottom of the foam pit could support the weight of gymnasts and failed to inspect the foam pit.

Jay Greenwood died after a foam pit accident at Extreme Air Park in Richmond in January 2018. Greenwood's widow is suing the company. (Extreme Air Park Richmond B.C.)

Hayes also claims that the unnamed employee failed to ensure that Greenwood understood any waivers and failed "to warn of the dangers of diving into the foam pit head first."

No response had been filed to the lawsuit and no one from the company could be reached for comment. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

At the time of the incident, Richmond RCMP said Greenwood was "allegedly performing a series of acrobatic manoeuvres" before falling and suffering cardiac arrest.

A company representative wrote a letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan after Greenwood's death, offering to work with the province to develop comprehensive regulations to govern trampoline parks in a manner comparable to swimming pools.

The letter noted that Greenwood's death was the first fatality at the company's facilities "despite having had more than 1 million visitors over the years."