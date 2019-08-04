One person struck by train in White Rock, witness says

One person has been sent to hospital after a witness says a CN freight train struck a man in White Rock, around the 15700 block of Marine Drive this afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says the victim is in serious condition and an ambulance was called just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was sent to hospital in serious condition. (Shane MacKichan)

A witness says the victim was trying to get his dogs away from the tracks during the time of the collision.

More to come.