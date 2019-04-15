Skip to Main Content
2 in hospital after train hits car in Surrey
2 in hospital after train hits car in Surrey

RCMP say the collision happened at 179 Street near the Golden Ears Connector just before 11 a.m. PT.

The train crossing at 197 Street and the Golden Ears Connector in Surrey, B.C. Two people are in hospital after a train hit a vehicle at the intersection on Monday. (Google Streetview)

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a train collided with a car in Surrey, B.C., on Monday morning.

The crash happened at 179 Street and Trigg Road just before 11 a.m. PT, near the Golden Ears Connector. RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

More to come.

