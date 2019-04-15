2 in hospital after train hits car in Surrey
RCMP say the collision happened at 179 Street near the Golden Ears Connector just before 11 a.m. PT.
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a train collided with a car in Surrey, B.C., on Monday morning.
The crash happened at 179 Street and Trigg Road just before 11 a.m. PT, near the Golden Ears Connector. RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
