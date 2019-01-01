Family of an elderly couple who died after their car was hit by a Langley train say they were hard-working and devoted grandparents who emigrated from Germany in 1954 and raised their sons in B.C.

Christian, 90, and Imgard Wantke, 88, died Sunday morning when their car was hit and dragged along the track near the Langley bypass at Glover Road.

Emergency workers said the couple — married 70 years — died at the scene.

They were about to become great-grandparents for the fifth time, according to family.

It's unclear why they didn't move before the tragic impact. Authorities are investigating.

'Knew in my gut'

Family members say they believe the Wantkes were driving to a clinic to see a doctor when their vehicle was hit.

The couple's eldest, German-born son Hans Wantke, 69, said he learned of the fatal crash from a newscast and got a haunting feeling it was his father's car.

The Wantkes' white car was pushed off the railway tracks at Glover Road and the Langley bypass on Sunday. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"I thought, that looks so much like Dad's car," he said, referring to the "immaculate" white Toyota Camry that his father kept in pristine condition.

"I knew it in the gut," he said.

Hours later, his younger brother called to tell him that police had informed him their parents had died.

German couple built family a 'nest' in B.C.

Wantke said his father worked very hard to make a "nest" for his family in Canada after taking a ship from West Germany to Canada.

"They were an old-fashioned German couple who immigrated to Canada for a better life, and they got that," said Wantke, 69, of Tsawwassen.

Wantke said that in 1949 during the German currency crisis and recession after World War II, his parents' savings became worthless, so they opted to leave their hometown of Flensburg and journey to a new country.

At the time, he was five.

They sailed to Montreal and made their way across the country, living in Alberta at first and later settling in Vancouver.

No sick days

Wantke said his father worked as a plasterer and a labourer for Dominion Construction and helped build all four towers at the Bentall Centre in Vancouver while raising his sons.

"He never lost a day of work in his life. He was a hard worker. He had that staunch European attitude that, whether you had a cold or what, you go to work," said Wantke.

He said his parents remained independent until their deaths, living in a townhouse.

But his father didn't like to drive at night, and he wonders if perhaps they became confused or didn't hear or see the oncoming train.

Devoted to family

"Unfortunately they won't be able to enjoy the grandkids as they grow up now," Wantke said.

He said family often dropped by his parents' Langley townhouse for afternoon coffee and cake, in smaller groups.

He said he was close to his parents, but recalled arguments over the years, as his parents had traditional values.

"I remember Mom was just flabbergasted that women would live with someone before they were married because that was a 'no no' in their day," he said.

He said his parents had already lost two sons, years before.

Wantke and his family are concerned about the wellbeing of people who witnessed the violent impact with the train.

Brian Godlonton, deputy fire chief for Langley Fire Rescue Services, said the small white car was pushed a long way down the track as witnesses watched in horror, yelling at the couple to move.

Staff Sgt. David Brown with Langley RCMP said the intersection is well marked with flashing lights and arms.

"We do not understand why the vehicle stopped on the tracks," said Brown. He said it appeared that the car became stuck between the arms of the grade crossing signals, which come down to stop traffic, and was dragged.