A train derailment in central British Columbia has sparked the evacuation of a rural school.

The CN freight train derailed about 40 kilometres east of Prince George, next to Eaglet Lake, at around 10 a.m. PT Thursday.

B.C.'s School District 57 confirmed students at Giscome Elementary School have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

"On our way to town, at the Giscome crossing where the school is, there is a train wreck of propane tank cars — crumbled tanks," said Catherine Kendall, who lives on a nearby farm.

"My concern was the kids."

The train derailed near the Giscome Elementary School, which as since been evacuated. (Submitted by Catharine Kendall)

CBC News has contacted CN Rail and emergency services for comment.

More to come.