Train derailment near Prince George triggers school evacuation
The CN freight train derailed about 40 kilometres east of Prince George, B.C., next to Eaglet Lake, at around 10 a.m. PT Thursday.
Students at elementary school have been evacuated as a safety precaution
A train derailment in central British Columbia has sparked the evacuation of a rural school.
The CN freight train derailed about 40 kilometres east of Prince George, next to Eaglet Lake, at around 10 a.m. PT Thursday.
B.C.'s School District 57 confirmed students at Giscome Elementary School have been evacuated as a safety precaution.
"On our way to town, at the Giscome crossing where the school is, there is a train wreck of propane tank cars — crumbled tanks," said Catherine Kendall, who lives on a nearby farm.
"My concern was the kids."
CBC News has contacted CN Rail and emergency services for comment.
More to come.
With files from Betsy Trumpener
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.