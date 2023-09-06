5 tanker cars of gasoline derail in B.C.'s interior causing small leak, says TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was looking into a train derailment in the B.C. Interior Monday morning that resulted in a small leak of gasoline.

It said the TSB was notified of a derailment involving five tanker cars of gasoline east of Ashcroft and was gathering information and assessing the incident. It said investigators were not deployed to the scene.

"There was a small leak (less than 1 litre of gasoline) reported from one of the tank cars," the TSB said in a statement.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City (CKPC) said five cars loaded with fuel derailed Monday morning while "being moved at low speed" east of Ashcroft.

It said no one was injured, and there were no threats to the environment or public safety.

CKPC says the rail line reopened the same day after track repairs and safety inspections, and crews were on site removing the rail cars.