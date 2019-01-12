Skip to Main Content
Train and truck collide in 'serious collision' in Delta

Delta police say a train and a truck collided near Ladner Trunk Road. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say they're on scene of a "serious collision" between a truck and a train in Delta, B.C.

Officers said in a tweet that the crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on 72nd Street near the intersection with Ladner Trunk Road. 

Police are asking drivers to expect delays and use 80th Street instead. 

Delta police say the collision happened Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan)

