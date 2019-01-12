Train and truck collide in 'serious collision' in Delta
Officers said in a tweet that the crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on 72nd Street near the intersection with Ladner Trunk Road.
Police are asking drivers to expect delays and use 80th Street as a detour
Police say they're on scene of a "serious collision" between a truck and a train in Delta, B.C.
Officers said in a tweet that the crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on 72nd Street near the intersection with Ladner Trunk Road.
Police are asking drivers to expect delays and use 80th Street instead.