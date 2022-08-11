B.C. Interior home saved from falling into nearby Nicola River
House trailer, porch were just 4 feet away from the widening river bank 3 weeks ago, said owner Edith Rubner
A house trailer off Highway 8 in B.C.'s Interior has been saved from falling into the Nicola River with help from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
On July 31, the district hired a contractor to move the house from a portion of land near Spences Bridge with assistance from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, emergency program co-ordinator Kevin Skrepnek confirmed in an emailed statement to CBC News Tuesday.
"[This] was done in accordance with provincial and federal regulations, and was a successful operation," Skrepnek said in the statement.
The land on which the house of Edith Rubner stood had been badly damaged during last November's atmospheric river event, which caused widespread flooding and washed out huge portions of highways, including the Coquihalla and Highway 8.
Rubner's father bought the 70-acre property in 1972. The Nicola River has taken 15 acres of land, including equipment, vehicles, storage sheds, the pumphouse and their electricity.
Three weeks ago on CBC's Radio West, Rubner said the house trailer — used as a second home — and its porch were just four feet away from the widening river bank, and not enough was being done to save her family's property.
The district later told CBC that rescuing the house would be challenging because there wasn't road access to the property, but that it would consider other possible options, including getting an excavator from a worksite farther down the river to move the trailer.
The district didn't specify in its statement how it relocated the house trailer, but Rubner's neighbour, Michael Coutts says it was lifted by an excavator. He posted a video of the two-hour excavation process on social media.
WATCH | The excavation of a house trailer on the verge of falling into the Nicola River
"It's intact and none of the windows broke, and the roof is intact," he told host Sarah Penton on CBC's Radio West.
"It's a huge relief."
With files from Radio West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?