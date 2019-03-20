One woman is dead and a man is in custody after what RCMP believe to be a homicide in the West Kootenay.

Police were called to a home in Montrose, a tiny bedroom community next to the city of Trail, B.C., around 1 a.m. PT Thursday.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said officers found a woman's body at the house when they arrived.

"The death is considered suspicious and an adult male was arrested at the scene," the officer said.

Wicentowich said the investigation is in its initial stages and officers can't say much more, but did add the victim and suspect are adults and were known to each other.

"We can't provide any further details given the sensitivity of the situation but we can assure the public they are not at risk," the officer said.

Montrose is a small village of about 1,000 people.

Wicentowich said many people know each other in the tight-knit community and the alleged homicide will affect many residents.