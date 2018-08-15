'Same company, 2nd spill': 1,000 drivers file claims after 2 acid spills wreck cars

Motorists who unwittingly drove through sulphuric acid spilled in Trail, B.C., this spring are crying foul after their vehicles were "totalled" by the corrosive chemical and some still don't have compensation.

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is fielding a deluge of more than 1,000 claims related to two sulphuric acid spills — with claims more than doubling in recent weeks as more drivers learned about the industrial accidents.

On April 10 and again on May 23, trucks driven by Westcan Bulk Transport leaving the Teck smelter leaked sulphuric acid on the main highway through the West Kootenay city.

Hundreds and possibly thousands of people drove through the acid, including Trail resident Ian McLeod, who has been waiting more than two weeks for an ICBC adjuster to look at his 2007 Chevy Silverado.

"I haven't got the phone call to take it in," said McLeod, who feels he has no option but to drive the truck in the meantime, despite concerns about its safety.

"I know the brakes are not the best ... basically they're putting me in peril."

ICBC said it's uncommon to get so many complex claims in such a short period of time, and it's consulting a technical expert.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we work as fast as possible to process these claims."

Trail resident Ian McLeod says the underside of his Chevy truck has been seriously corroded since he drove through an acid spill near Trail this spring. (Ian McLeod)

'Same company, 2nd spill'

On May 23, Samantha Paxton drove her nearly new Jeep Cherokee to Tim Hortons after work over what looked like a wet patch of road.

She later learned it was the acid, and now the 2017 vehicle is a "total loss," and she hasn't reached an agreement with her private insurer on a replacement.

Like other drivers who contacted CBC News, she's frustrated with the lack of communication from the companies responsible, and that Westcan Bulk was allowed to keep shipping acid after the April 10 spill.

"Same company, second spill. Negligence," said Paxton.

Westcan Bulk declined interview requests from CBC News, sending only a statement that it is "working very closely with all insurers as it relates to recent sulphuric acid releases."

Teck and the acid's owner, International Raw Materials (IRM), suspended Westcan as a shipper for six weeks following the second spill.

However, after an investigation that led to "corrective measures," Westcan is now shipping acid again, said Teck in a statement.

"Resumption of shipping via Westcan is ramping up slowly to ensure the upgraded equipment and revised procedures are working properly," said Teck.

Westcan Bulk Transport, spilled acid on Trail, B.C., highways on April 10 and May 23 after leaving leaving the Trail Teck smelter, pictured here, in 2012. (The Canadian Press)

Drivers have to pay

With a long queue to process claims, drivers, including McLeod, Paxton, and others are angry they're out of pocket for something that wasn't their fault.

Paxton had replacement insurance for her Jeep, which should pay for a new vehicle, but that hasn't happened yet — and her private insurer is no longer providing a rental car either.

"You pay all this insurance and now I have no car," she said.

How many travellers went through [the acid] that don't know anything? What if their brakes go out on a main highway? - Trail driver Ian McLeod on acid spills

Mcleod, who also owned a motorcycle and car he says were affected by the spill, doesn't think drivers should be on the hook for deductibles.

ICBC said drivers do have to pay deductibles, though they may be reimbursed at a later time.

"If ICBC can prove negligence against the parties involved ... including Westcan Bulk Transport," then the insurer will attempt to make them pay for repairs, ICBC said in a statement.

"As a customer service, we will also attempt to recover the deductible portion ... if we are successful in recovering the deductibles, they will be reimbursed at that time."

With hundreds of drivers making claims, McLeod says the ICBC lot in Trail, B.C., is full and he watches more than two dozen vehicles being towed each day. (Ian McLeod)

'Real gaps' says mayor

Frustration has reached such a boiling point that the City of Trail is holding a meeting with stakeholders and the companies involved next month, though that meeting isn't open to the public.

"We're very concerned about the fact that this incident occurred, and some of the follow-up to the incident itself, appears to have some real gaps," said Trail Mayor Mike Martin.

IRM, based in Philadelphia, said Westcan "has control of the product and is responsible for the spill," but company president Tip O'Neill said anyone who isn't getting answers is welcome to call them.

"We have a moral responsibility and that's why we're taking calls and being very open about the steps people should be taking," said O'Neill.

While the incidents were initially publicized in the local paper, McLeod and others don't think they've gotten the attention they deserve.

"I'm more concerned with how many travellers went through [the acid] that don't know anything?" said McLeod.

"What if their brakes go out on a main highway?"

Westcan Bulk said individuals who may be affected can call them at 1-780-231-0666 with questions or concerns.

