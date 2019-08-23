Traffic stop leads to loaded gun and arrest of a man and 2 teens in Vancouver
Three men, 46, 18 and 17, face charges; female, 16, released without charges
A routine traffic stop on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday night led to the arrests of four people after police found a loaded gun inside their vehicle.
Vancouver police say patrol officers spotted a black Ford Escape travelling the side streets of the Strathcona neighbourhood, just south of East Hastings Street, around 8 .p.m. Thursday.
Police say the officers stopped the car when it was clear the vehicle was uninsured and found four people — three teens and an adult, 46, — in possession of a loaded Glock 22 handgun.
"The vehicle was towed for having no insurance, and the four suspects were taken into custody. A search incident to that lawful arrest resulted in the seizure of some street drugs," said Const. Steve Addison in a written statement.
The 46-year-old North Vancouver man and two teens, 18 and 17, both from Vancouver, face a number of drugs and weapons charges.
The fourth person, a 16-year-old girl from Vancouver, was released without charges. Addison said the evidence did not support charges against her.
VPD officers have seized more than 150 firearms so far in 2019. That number is down slightly from the same period last year.
