Skip to Main Content
Traffic snarled on Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C., due to collision

Traffic snarled on Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C., due to collision

RCMP say one man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 1 backed up eastbound due to a collision at 200th Street

CBC News ·
Traffic is backed up eastbound along Highway 1 because of a collision at 200th Street. (Shane MacKichan)

A collision has caused major delays on Highway 1 for travellers heading eastbound from Surrey, B.C.

The collision took place on 200th Street in Langley. Crews closed Highway 1 eastbound at 176 Street for several hours early Saturday morning. 

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a spokesperson with the RCMP, said initial reports suggest a Toyota Highlander SUV collided with a tractor trailer that was broken down on the shoulder around 6 a.m.

Shoihet says the male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have released few details about the crash. (Shane MacKichan)

The highway opened at 200th Street at 9:30 a.m. PT. The exit ramp at 200th Street is also open.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us