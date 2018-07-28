Traffic snarled on Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C., due to collision

A collision has caused major delays on Highway 1 for travellers heading eastbound from Surrey, B.C.

The collision took place on 200th Street in Langley. Crews closed Highway 1 eastbound at 176 Street for several hours early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a spokesperson with the RCMP, said initial reports suggest a Toyota Highlander SUV collided with a tractor trailer that was broken down on the shoulder around 6 a.m.

Shoihet says the male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have released few details about the crash. (Shane MacKichan)

The highway opened at 200th Street at 9:30 a.m. PT. The exit ramp at 200th Street is also open.

CLEARED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> EB at 200 St in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LangleyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LangleyBC</a> is now OPEN, exit ramp onto 200 St remains CLOSED. Expect delays due to congestion —@DriveBC_LM

