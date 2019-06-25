Sea-to-Sky Highway traffic to remain limited for several more days
B.C.'s Ministry of Traffic and Infrastructure says traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway will remain limited as crews battle wildfires.
A wildfire broke out above Highway 99 Sunday on the steep, rocky slope north of West Vancouver.
As a result, the northbound lanes of the highway north of Horseshoe Bay were closed as firefighters fought to contain the blaze.
The area affected stretches from Ansell Place to Ocean Point Road. Northbound traffic is being diverted into one of the southbound lanes in the meantime.
In a news release, the ministry said a number of hazardous trees next to the highway must be removed before the lanes can be fully reopened.
Travellers are asked to expect congestion and to use extra caution on the road.
