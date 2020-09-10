Traffic moving again after collision closed Sea-to-Sky Highway

The Sea-to-Sky Highway was closed in both directions for more than an hour Wednesday evening because of a collision near Britannia Beach, according to Squamish RCMP.

The mountain highway was shut down at around 5:30 p.m., and police, firefighters and paramedics were the scene, RCMP said.

One injured person was taken to hospital in the Lower Mainland by helicopter, while a child was taken by ambulance.

By 7 p.m., traffic was moving again in both directions.