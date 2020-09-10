Skip to Main Content
Traffic moving again after collision closed Sea-to-Sky Highway
British Columbia·Updated

The Sea-to-Sky Highway was closed in both directions for more than an hour Wednesday evening because of a collision near Britannia Beach, according to Squamish RCMP.

2 people, including a child, taken to hospital

CBC News ·
The Sea-to-Sky Highway was briefly closed by a crash near Britannia Beach. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The mountain highway was shut down at around 5:30 p.m., and police, firefighters and paramedics were the scene, RCMP said.

One injured person was taken to hospital in the Lower Mainland by helicopter, while a child was taken by ambulance.

By 7 p.m., traffic was moving again in both directions.

 

 

