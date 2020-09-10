Traffic moving again after collision closed Sea-to-Sky Highway
2 people, including a child, taken to hospital
The Sea-to-Sky Highway was closed in both directions for more than an hour Wednesday evening because of a collision near Britannia Beach, according to Squamish RCMP.
The mountain highway was shut down at around 5:30 p.m., and police, firefighters and paramedics were the scene, RCMP said.
One injured person was taken to hospital in the Lower Mainland by helicopter, while a child was taken by ambulance.
By 7 p.m., traffic was moving again in both directions.
ROAD UPDATE: One Lane both directions from a single vehicle collision on <a href="https://twitter.com/SeatoSkyHighway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeatoSkyHighway</a> with one person taken by <a href="https://twitter.com/BC_EHS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BC_EHS</a> air ambulance to an LMD hospital and one child ground transported. Thank you to all the bystanders who helped tonight 🙏 🚔 🚒 🚑 <a href="https://t.co/1nzMesYDsZ">pic.twitter.com/1nzMesYDsZ</a>—@SquamishRCMP
