Traffic flagger attacked by cyclist holding a weapon, Surrey RCMP say

A traffic flagger in Surrey, B.C., has been taken to hospital after she was assaulted by a man on a bike holding a weapon, according to RCMP.

Police say the woman was working at a construction site at 95A Avenue and 148 Street when she was attacked at about 2 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

The suspect fled the scene on his bike and investigators are now looking for a heavyset white man in his 30s wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap. He was riding a red mountain bike at the time of the assault.

Police say the extent of the victim's injuries are unknown, but they've described the assault as serious.

Anyone with information about the suspect or dash-cam footage of the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.