4,500 cyclists — and major traffic delays — in store for RBC GranFondo Whistler bike race

Expect road closures and traffic delays if you're driving the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler on Saturday.

Roughly 4,500 cyclists will be racing in the ninth annual RBC GranFondo Whistler bike race, which is pegged as North America's largest gran fondo or "big ride," a long-distance cycling event that orignated in Italy in the 1970s.

"It's quite the spectacle," said Neil McKinnon, founder and president of the Whistler race. "It's people of all shapes and sizes and ages."

Road closures

Drivers are advised to plan their travel well in advance and to follow signs and drive with caution.

The event's main race starts at 7 a.m. in Stanley Park. Vehicles won't be allowed in the park that morning. ​Cyclists should be dropped off on West Georgia Street or at the parking lot on Denman Street and Bayshore Drive.

Riders will travel a scenic 122-kilometre route to the Whistler Village, resulting in several road closures.

The Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. One southbound lane will remain open.

Drivers should instead use the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Bridge.

Officials are warning drivers to expect delays of up to three hours between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. when travelling between West Vancouver and Whistler.

Speed limits for sections of the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Horseshoe Bay and Whistler will be reduced to 60 km/h.

Bus delays

Buses travelling from downtown to the North Shore will detour along the Second Narrows Bridge until the northbound lane reopens at 9 a.m.

Buses heading downtown will run as usual.

Commuters are advised to review bus route changes that will take effect Saturday morning.

A full list of traffic changes and detours can be found here.

With files from Jennifer Wilson

