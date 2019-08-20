Action, not a study, needed to address North Shore traffic congestion, says BIA

The federal government has announced $250,000 in funding is going to the City of North Vancouver to analyze traffic congestion and recommend strategies to help solve the problem.

Lower Lonsdale Business Improvement Association executive director Greg Holmes says a study will not tell North Shore residents and business owners much more than they already know.

"I think most people realize what the problem is, we just need to get around to fixing it," Holmes told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

Traffic remains a headache for commuters who find themselves in the bottleneck at both the Lions Gate and Second Narrows bridges.

"A [connection between] Lower Lonsdale and Waterfront Station ... potentially a tunnel or some sort of SkyTrain link that would bring people downtown and connect them to the larger transportation network would probably satisfy the concerns," said Holmes.

Holmes lives in North Burnaby and has to commute to the North Shore via the Second Narrows Bridge for work every day. That trip can range anywhere between 45 minutes and two hours depending on traffic.

'At the end of the day, what is needed is an approach that looks at the short and medium and long-term improvements which fit together into an overall transportation plan for the North Shore,' said North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson during a North Shore funding announcement on Tuesday. (Noemie Moukanda/CBC)

He says he and his wife are considering selling their house to move to the North Shore, so they can avoid the difficult commute.

Holmes does not believe a third bridge crossing would work as a solution to the congestion.

"It will bring more people to the North Shore, but there's still a finite amount of space."

Affected businesses

Holmes says traffic congestion is affecting both tourism and businesses on the North Shore.

"The businesses are extremely concerned about it. This region's growing exponentially. But transportation options aren't growing at pace with that. So, something needs to be addressed."

Second Narrows Bridge connects travelers and the rest of Metro Vancouver to the North Shore. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Landsea Tours and Adventures no longer brings its tour buses to the Lonsdale Quay, Lynn Valley or Deep Cove on the North Shore.

Kevin Pearce, president and owner of Landsea, says they were having trouble getting cruise ship passengers back to their ships in downtown Vancouver in time.

"We're on a bit of a strict deadline. When the tour ends and we hit traffic congestion ... travelling is just too risky from a logistical standpoint."

Pearce says one incident with traffic congestion caused the tour bus company to have to issue a full refund to its passengers.