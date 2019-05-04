Traffic blocked on Highway 91 after tractor trailer flips
Traffic is partially blocked on Highway 91 at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge after a semi truck tipped over.
Right lane is open northbound
The right lane is open northbound, and a detour is available via Nordel Way in North Delta.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays and congestion.