Traffic blocked on Highway 91 after tractor trailer flips
British Columbia

Traffic is partially blocked on Highway 91 at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge after a semi truck tipped over.

Right lane is open northbound

The tractor trailer flipped on Saturday morning. (CBC)

Traffic is partially blocked on Highway 91 at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge after a tractor trailer tipped over early on Saturday morning.

The right lane is open northbound, and a detour is available via Nordel Way in North Delta.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and congestion.

