Track issue causing major delays on SkyTrain
Track issue causing major delays on SkyTrain

A track issue near the 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster Saturday morning stalls Expo Line.

Passengers waiting up to 20 minutes to travel on Expo Line

CBC News
Expect delays on the Expo Line Saturday morning as TransLink deals with a track issue near 22nd Street Station. (CBC)

It is a frustrating Saturday morning for some SkyTrain customers.

A track issue near 22nd Street Station in New Westminster is causing significant delays on the Expo Line, according to TransLink.

Passengers will need to change trains at Columbia in New Westminster or Metrotown in Burnaby to avoid the area. Delays between trains could be up to 20 minutes.

Buses are available at all SkyTrain stations between Columbia and Metrotown to move passengers to working stations, TransLink said in a statement. Passengers are asked to look for the 'Bus Bridge' sign outside 22nd Street Station.

To contact TransLink's customer information desk call 604-953-3333.

Riders can look up alternative routes on TransLinks online trip planning tool.

