Mounties warn of highly toxic drugs circulating in Surrey

Mounties are warning of highly toxic drugs circulating in Surrey, B.C., that may be responsible for six deaths in less than a week.

Police said they responded to the deaths, believed to be caused by drug toxicity, between April 21 and April 27. While it's unknown if the deaths are related to the use of illicit drugs from the same source, police say it's suspected the drugs are linked to opioids.

Five of the six people died in private homes and it is believed they were using drugs alone.

Surrey RCMP said they've attended 70 fatal overdoses this year, 20 of them in April alone.

Police said safety precautions need to be taken by those using illicit drugs, including never using alone and ensuring there's a naloxone kit nearby.