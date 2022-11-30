179 British Columbians died due to toxic illicit drugs in October: coroner

At least 179 people in British Columbia died due to toxic drugs in the month of October, the provincial coroner reported on Wednesday.

It means that 1,827 B.C. residents have died due to the illicit drug supply between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31.

The province is on track to nearly match the total of 2,267 lives lost last year, the deadliest on record. An average of 182 deaths have been recorded every month this year, more than six a day.

Illicit drug toxicity remains the leading cause of unnatural death in the province, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, with extreme concentrations of the powerful opioid fentanyl detected in the majority of fatal overdoses.

"The increased toxicity and variability of the illicit drug supply has created an environment where everyone who uses substances is at risk," said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe in a statement.

"This vulnerability is even greater for individuals who live outside the urban centres, where the limited number of safer supply programs are currently focused."





The service notes in its report that there is no indication that any deaths occurred at overdose prevention sites, or that prescribed safe supply was contributing to any fatal overdoses.

Though Vancouver has the highest number of deaths, Lapointe says Prince George and Nanaimo have already recorded more toxic drug deaths in 2022 than they did during any previous year.

Northern Health has the highest death rate among B.C.'s health authorities at 56 deaths per 100,000 people, with the province-wide rate being 42 per 100,000.





Lapointe says a recent standing committee report and a death review panel convened earlier this year both called for evidence-based options to stop people from dying.

"Most importantly, as those reports recommended, it is imperative that access to safer supply is available in all areas of the province," she said.

In a statement, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said the government would be releasing a substance use system of care framework later this week.

"The framework was built on close collaboration and consultation with more than 300 partners and contributors across health and social sectors," she said, adding that the government was working to end stigma around addiction and expanding treatment services.

Experts have said, however, that the government should institute a safe supply of drugs and not focus on treatment services.

More than 10,600 British Columbians have died due to toxic illicit drugs since a public health emergency was declared over drug deaths in April 2016.